6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 21 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. Our editor-approved spoon rest tray, back support, and other products are sure to solve at least a few of life’s smaller frustrations.
1
With one twist, this 10-inch vase drains old water. Twist again and the bottom pops off, so you can trim stems to help flowers last.
2
If you have an achy-breaky back, plop this memory foam cushion onto a chair, sofa, or driver’s seat and feel the contours support your spine.
3
As you whip up your world-famous chili, this tray will hold three spoons and a pot lid, keeping your counter tidy. Pop it into the dishwasher when you’re done.
4
Get peace of mind on road trips from this one-pound workhorse: It can jump a car battery, charge a phone, and flash five emergency light combos.
5
This absorbent towel has pockets for your hands to help you easily dry your wiggly pup after a bath or romp in the rain.
6
Plug in this diffuser and dispense designer fragrances (like Thymes and Apotheke) on demand from your phone. You can even control the intensity.