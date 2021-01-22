6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple’s mission, through its 21 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. Our editor-approved spoon rest tray, back support, and other products are sure to solve at least a few of lifes smaller frustrations.

By Brandi Broxson
January 22, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
$60, amazon.com

With one twist, this 10-inch vase drains old water. Twist again and the bottom pops off, so you can trim stems to help flowers last.

$72, thecushionlab.com

If you have an achy-breaky back, plop this memory foam cushion onto a chair, sofa, or driver’s seat and feel the contours support your spine.

$20, bedbathandbeyond.com

As you whip up your world-famous chili, this tray will hold three spoons and a pot lid, keeping your counter tidy. Pop it into the dishwasher when you’re done.

$90, amazon.com

Get peace of mind on road trips from this one-pound workhorse: It can jump a car battery, charge a phone, and flash five emergency light combos.

$26, thecompanystore.com

This absorbent towel has pockets for your hands to help you easily dry your wiggly pup after a bath or romp in the rain.

$44, trypura.com

Plug in this diffuser and dispense designer fragrances (like Thymes and Apotheke) on demand from your phone. You can even control the intensity.

