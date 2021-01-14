6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 21 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From a better phone app for bursts of creativity to a genius tool for garlic storage and prep, these editor-picked products are sure to solve a few of life’s smaller problems.
1
For a movie theater–esque experience at home, try these smart lights. You can connect them to a preexisting smart light setup for more voice-controlled lighting (you’ll need a Hue Hub, which isn’t included) and arrange them behind your TV for a more immersive viewing experience, perfect for anyone missing the absorbing glow of the movie theater.
2
Chopping garlic can leave sticky juices—and strong smells—on your cutting board, where it can linger. This clever alternative includes a maple and walnut board that you can use specifically for cutting garlic. The board doubles as a lid for the ceramic container, which makes storing garlic away from other foods easy (and even has ventilation to help garlic last longer).
3
For avid puzzlers with small (and shared) spaces, this tool can help stop many an argument. When you’re done working on your puzzle for the day, simply roll it up in the felt mat using the included inflatable roller to clear off the kitchen table or other surface. When you unroll it, every piece will be exactly where you left it.
4
Turn your regular sitting into active sitting with the help of this streamlined stool. This office stool is designed to help you stay active while working, encourage better circulation, and strengthen your core. Its height is fully adjustable, too, so you can use it at a standing desk or a standard one.
5
This two-piece system makes hand-washing clothes and delicates at home easier. The strainer lifts out of the bucket so you can remove your clean items without putting your hands in the dirty water, and the bucket has a plug for easier draining (no need to try to lift it). Plus, it’s designed to fit into a kitchen sink, so there’s always a convenient location for laundry.
6
Colorful, easy to use, and beautiful to look at, this creative app allows you to paint, draw, and color great works of art from your phone. Procreate Pocket was named a top app for 2020, and it’s easy to see why: Its clean, streamlined interface makes being creative (and taking a break) possible anywhere, even without any tools. Procreate Pocket is available exclusively on iPhone for $5.