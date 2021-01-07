6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

This app from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid gives those filling out the all-important FAFSA a mobile option. Launched in 2018 but newly refreshed late in 2020, the updated app allows parents and students to fill out the FAFSA, of course, but also features a personalized dashboard that summarizes aid and payment schedules and has info on loans and grants for a more streamlined, manageable approach to financial aid. Available on iPhone and Android devices.