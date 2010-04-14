Home, Sweet Tiny Home

Once they had decided to live in the cottages, the couple set to work. They chose a picturesque spot at the back of their property, and with the help of a friend’s brother, Natale dug a foundation. Another friend volunteered his crane to lift the cottages into place. Meanwhile, Ren set about designing the interior. She decided that even in a tiny abode, she would not sacrifice the amenities that mattered most to her: an extra-long claw-foot tub, a queen-size bed, and plenty of high kitchen counters that were proportional to their tall frames (she’s five foot 10; he’s six foot one).



Ren was determined to make the most of every inch. "I love efficiency," she says. "So I spent a lot of time with my eyes closed, just picturing myself using the kitchen. Where would I want to put a pot down? Where would I want my utensils to sit? I tried to create rooms with clever ideas that compensated for the lack of space." For example, she tucked a narrow loft above the sofa in their bedroom to use as a reading nook, hung two clothing rods side by side to take advantage of the extra-deep closet, and mounted the dish rack over the kitchen sink.



Nine weeks after Natale started construction with the help of two local builders, the pair moved into their new home. Admittedly, it took some getting used to. For one thing, because of a construction error (a window went in where a full wall was supposed to go), they were forced to install a half refrigerator. The mistake had an upside: It yielded more sunlight and counter space. "Plus, now we buy only what we know we’ll eat in the next few days," Ren says. "A lot less food goes to waste."



Of course, the smaller footprint has its drawbacks. Ren laments that they are limited to inviting only one couple at a time over for dinner during the winter—that’s all their dining table will seat. "In the summer, we can be more social," she says. "We built a nice-size deck on the side of the house using materials salvaged from the fire." Natale admits that he misses his 1980s Viking range in the old house. "I used to love to cook," he says, "but I constantly rebel against the tiny stove we have now."



And, naturally, storage space is at a premium. Whatever the two own must fit in the kitchen’s open shelves, their shared bedroom closet, or their nightstands, leaving little room for books, CDs, or files. "As soon as I finish a novel or a magazine, I bring it out to my car so I can give it to someone else," says Ren. They’ve also found themselves storing more items on their laptop. They save bank statements as PDFs, keep digital archives of their photos rather than printing them out, and download recipes from the Internet. Ren backs up all these files on an external hard drive. "It’s become a weekly ritual," she says.



Living—and thriving—in these two rooms has proven to Ren that she is married to the right person. "Surviving the tragedy of the fire aged our relationship, but in a good way," she says. "And being in such close proximity as we are in the house has deepened our connection." As a result, the pair, who don’t plan on having children, are in no hurry to move on to bigger digs. "My grandfather always said, 'Find a woman you could survive with in a foxhole,' " says Natale. "Well, we did end up in something like a foxhole. And, sure enough, Ren makes it easy."