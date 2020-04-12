Life Strategies

These Three Little Words Are Making You a Negative Person—and You Probably Say Them All the Time
Cut this phrase out of your vocab immediately. Then learn what you should say instead to improve your mood instantly, according to psychologists.
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From wrapping ribbon you can leave messages on to a smart hexagonal ice cube tray, these items will make every day a little easier.
Fika Is the Soothing Swedish Coffee Culture Tradition We All Need in Our Lives Right Now
Coffee, cake, and quiet time—what else is there?
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. See a more eco-friendly set of protective gloves, a user-friendly ice tray, and more tools to make every day a little easier.
These Are the 25 Most Generous, Neighborly Cities in the U.S.
In these exceptional locations, folks tend to put others first.
Williams-Sonoma Is Hiring Thousands of Work-From-Home Employees This Holiday Season
Yes, there will be a 40% employee discount!