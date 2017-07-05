A New Collection of L.M. Montgomery’s Short Stories Has Just Been Released

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Devoured Netflix’s Anne With an E? Is your set of the Anne of Green Gables saga worn and dog-eared? Know every song to the musical version? Think you’ve completely immersed yourself in all there is to know about the fictional world on Prince Edward Island? Well, you’ll be happy to hear that a new collection of Anne of Green Gables author Lucy Maud Montgomery’s “lost” stories has just been released.

After Many Years contains 21 recently discovered L.M. Montgomery stories that were originally published in magazines and newspapers between 1900 and 1939. Though the stories aren’t about everyone’s favorite precocious redhead, Anne Shirley, they do “showcase all the charm you expect from Montgomery,” according to L.M. Montgomery Online, an online destination for scholars, researchers, and life-long readers.

Think the new stories sound a little too good to be true? No worries—the project was in some of the best hands. Carolyn Strom Collins and Christy Woster edited the paperback published by Nimbus. It’s now available for purchase. Strom Collins is an independent Anne of Green Gables scholar, as well as the founder and co-editor of The Shining Scroll, an annual online newsletter from the L.M. Montgomery Literary Society of Minnesota, based around the life and work of the Anne of Green Gables author. Strom has also done extensive research and published books on the Little House of the Prairie and Little Women series. Woster was a longtime Montgomery scholar and supporter of the L.M. Montgomery Institute.

RELATED: There’s an Abandoned Anne of Green Gables Theme Park in Japan