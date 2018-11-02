Yesterday, November 1, was Latina Equal Pay Day, a date that represents the extra 10 months and 1 day Latina women had to work in 2018 to make as much as white men made in 2017. Currently, the average pay gap between women and men is about 80.5 cents to every dollar, but for women of color, that gap is even greater. And according to the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, Latinas, on average, earn 53 cents to every dollar a white, non-Hispanic man makes. To help raise awareness, some favorite celebs took to social media, posting photos in "Phenomenally Latina" t-shirts and sharing some eye-opening stats. Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria, and Gina Rodriquez all took to Instagram to get the word out about Latina Equal Pay Day—here's what they want you to know.

On her Instagram post from yesterday, Jessica Alba writes about the pay gap, explaining, "The gap is widest for Latina workers, who on average only get 53 cents for every $1 a man is paid. The gap has widened since last year, and for some, it's even worse." In 2017, the pay gap was 54 cents, but 2018's 53-cent gap indicates that the problem has gotten worse, not better, in the past year. In her Instagram story, Alba shares more stats and some alarming charts published in Business Insider, pointing out how women's average pay decreases with age and after having children, while men's pay continues to increase over time.

In her post, Alba (along with the other celebs below) is sporting a "Phenomenally Latina" t-shirt by the Phenomenal Woman Campaign. All of the proceeds for the shirt benefit the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health.

Eva Longoria also posted about Latina Equal Pay Day (in between adorable photos of her baby's Halloween costumes). She sites research by LeanIn.Org and Survey Monkey that shows while Latina women, on average, make 47 percent less than white men, 72 percent of Americans recognize that this pay gap is unfair. What's the first step to change? Longoria recommends getting informed and learning from the numbers.

Gina Rodriquez also supported the cause while rocking the campaign t-shirt outside her adorable Los Angeles home. The Jane the Virgin star writes in the caption, "Me and my sisters at @timesupnow support Latina equal pay!"