With more than a thousand dead and 3 million people impacted, humanitarian aid is desperately needed to help earthquake victims in Haiti.

How to Help Haiti in the Wake of the Devastating Earthquake

The island nation of Haiti was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, which left nearly 1,500 dead and thousands more injured or displaced from demolished homes.

On top of that, Tropical Storm Grace is hitting Haiti today with 5 to 10 inches of rain, complicating rescue efforts and potentially weakening structures that survived the initial quake.

If you're looking for a way to help the people of Haiti, consider donating to one of these 10 charities, which are helping in the recovery efforts. Your contribution will help to provide much-needed aid—like food, shelter, health care, and other necessities—to the people who are left homeless, injured, or grieving by the disaster.

Americares provides health care, emergency medical supplies, and disaster relief during natural disasters, and they already have relief workers on the ground in Haiti and emergency supplies en route.

CARE focuses on helping women and children in their relief efforts, educational programs, and long-term aid projects.

Hope for Haiti is a locally based charity that's already able to provide wound care, clean water, and other essentials to the people impacted by the earthquake.

Doctors Without Borders sends crucial medical supplies and experts to help provide care for people impacted by natural disasters like the one in Haiti.

World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés, provides hot meals, food, and water to people impacted by natural disasters. They are currently providing meals to people displaced from their homes, and the emergency responders who have been helping in the rescue effort.

UNICEF is already rushing necessary supplies to support children and families to the region—they've supplied emergency medical kits that support 30,000 people, and have additional health, water, and sanitation supplies en route to Haiti.

Project Hope will be providing critical medicines, medical supplies, hygiene kits, water purification kits, and personal protective equipment to people affected by the earthquake in Haiti.

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led disaster response group that will be helping with the recovery efforts in Haiti via its Ready Reserve Fund.

St. Boniface Hospital is located in the area of Haiti where the earthquake occurred. The building did not sustain significant damage, and the workers there have been providing emergency care to the injured.