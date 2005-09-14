Featured in October 2005

How Do I Begin?, pg. 51

Whether you’re tracking down old friends, planning a big adventure, or taking up the piano, it’s the initial push that will send you on your way.



One Family, Six Closets, 46 Solutions, pg. 252

Real Simple helped the Carters of Illinois banish clutter and put streamlined sense in its place, with tips and tools that will work in any home.



Stir Crazy, pg. 266

A single easy technique and a few versatile ingredients yield countless fast, healthy dinners. (Wok not required.)



All in the Details, pg. 278

No need for a new wardrobe this fall: A few choice accessories can give your basics new life. Here, the perfect little extras.



Counter Intelligence, pg. 288

Skin-care experts tell how to avoid buying products you really don’t need ― and reveal which ones you actually do.



Group Therapy, pg. 294

How a woman’s battle with breast cancer inspired her circle of friends and neighbors to band together and create a community that joined in her fight.







The Guide

Home



Keep leftovers fresh with innovative storage containers, pg. 105

The hardiest houseplants, pg. 113

Eye shadow 101, pg. 133

Surprising beauty stand-ins for the products you rely on most, pg. 141

Expert strategies for dining out, from scoring a table to picking a wine, pg. 153

Get what you want from customer-service reps, pg. 167

Buyer beware: a guide to common product-label warnings, pg. 179

Wool coats for fall and beyond, pg. 189

Comfortable shoes and tips for finding them, pg. 197

Stylish camisoles that elevate any wardrobe, pg. 207

Beyond calorie counts: decoding the fine print on nutrition labels, pg. 215

Machines that bring the gym home, pg. 223

Cures for menstrual ills, pg. 231

Simple Solutions

Products of the Month, pg. 71

Seventeen goods that give back in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Show your support for the cause with lip gloss, kitchen knives, and more.



Easy Upgrade, pg. 80

Four ways to spice up those Saturday-morning scrambled eggs.



New Uses for Old Things, pg. 82

A coaster catches drips under sticky bottles; a vegetable bag scrubs pots.



Uncommon Knowledge, pg. 88

Hazardous household waste ― from old prescriptions to motor oil to batteries ― should not be flushed, poured down a drain, or set on the curb. Here’s how to dispose of it the right way.



Fake It, Don't Make It, pg. 90

Meatball Heros







Cooking

You burned the chicken. Now what? Transforming kitchen blunders into inspired outcomes.



Five Easy Dinners, pg. 315



Five Easy Dinners, pg. 315 A week's worth of quick, stress-free dinners.



Technique, pg. 327



Technique, pg. 327 The shocking, do-ahead secret to perfectly cooked vegetables.



Taste Test, pg. 331



Taste Test, pg. 331 From chewy to crispy, the best ready-to-bake chocolate-chip cookie doughs.

Soul

Thoughts, pg. 14

Seasons



Your Words, pg. 61

What is your most reliable clutter-busting trick?



A (Not So) Sure Thing, pg. 93

By gracefully accepting that she may not be 100 percent right about anything in life, writer Mary Tannen discovered a happy by-product: She doesn’t obsess over any decision.



Postscript, pg. 338

An excerpt from the humor book, How Not to Get Rich: Or Why Being Bad Off Isn’t So Bad, by Robert Sullivan.







In Every Issue