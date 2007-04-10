Featured in May 2007
See what was in this issue of Real Simple.
On the Cover
60 Budget Beauty Buys, pg. 92
Real women share their picks for the best drugstore products, from moisturizers to sunscreens. A special pullout section.
16 Worry Cures, pg. 107
Do you agonize too much? Simple ways to spot the signs and find better ways to handle life’s most common stressors.
How to Negotiate Anything, pg. 197
Bargaining isn’t just for car showrooms or flea markets. Use these tactics to negotiate discounts on everything from jewelry to legal advice.
Swimsuits for Every Figure, pg. 231
It’s sink-or-swim time. Bikinis, tankinis, and one-pieces that will flatter your shape.
Easy Pasta Dinners, pg. 272
A noodle tutorial, with cooking tips, sauce pairings, and eight delicious no-fuss recipes.
In This Issue
Thoughts, pg. 6
Why Not?, pg. 14
Contributors, pg. 28
Editor's Note, pg. 33
Real Inspiration, pg. 37
Take a cue from the old Mary Tyler Moore show and decorate your home with bold, beautiful letters.
Your Words, pg. 45
What’s your favorite drugstore beauty product? From timeless classics to innovative new products, Real Simple readers share the goods.
Simple Solutions, pg. 57
A toilet-paper roll becomes hair-accessories central, plus other new uses for old things; when to skip the gym (without guilt); and more.
Life Lessons, pg. 85
When her son is sent to Iraq, one mother learns about letting go.
The Motivator, pg. 255
Picture this: You can reach any goal if you have a vision―and follow it.
Infertility Tales, pg. 292
How five families came to be.
Credits, pg. 351
Real Life, pg. 356
Meet Real Simple reader Allison Ernst, an office manager and graphic designer who sometimes misses her purple-hair days.
Real Simple to Go, pg. 358
The Guide
Home
- Moon gardens, pg. 167
- What’s the prettiest and most useful organizing tool? A basket, pg. 175
- Table lamps for every room, pg. 282
Style
- Dressy tops, instant glamour, pg. 129
- Ditch Mom’s fashion advice?, pg. 147
- Take a shine to patent leather, pg. 157
- Yes, you can wear that!, pg. 262
Beauty
- A thin black line can change your entire look. Go from natural to dramatic with these simple eyeliner techniques, pg. 93
Body
- A decade-by-decade guide to dem bones, pg. 119
Life
- The tussles and pleasures of mother-daughter relationships, pg. 187
- Prepare for the worst by taking an inventory of your belongings, pg. 209
- How to find a helping hand, pg. 219
The Organizer
- A reader’s bathroom vanity needed a little primping. Real Simple gave it a beauty makeover, pg. 101
Road Tests
- Swimsuits, pg. 231
- Pant hangers, pg. 241
- Anti-aging treatments, pg. 247
- Jarred applesauce, pg. 251
Cooking
- Five Easy Dinners, pg. 309
- Fake It, Don’t Make It: Doughnuts, pg. 321
- What to do with leftover wine, pg. 325
- Get rich quick with brown butter, pg. 337
- Shopping List/Recipe Index, pg. 347