Featured in May 2007

60 Budget Beauty Buys , pg. 92 Real women share their picks for the best drugstore products, from moisturizers to sunscreens. A special pullout section. 16 Worry Cures , pg. 107 Do you agonize too much? Simple ways to spot the signs and find better ways to handle life’s most common stressors. How to Negotiate Anything , pg. 197 Bargaining isn’t just for car showrooms or flea markets. Use these tactics to negotiate discounts on everything from jewelry to legal advice. Swimsuits for Every Figure , pg. 231 It’s sink-or-swim time. Bikinis, tankinis, and one-pieces that will flatter your shape. Easy Pasta Dinners , pg. 272 A noodle tutorial, with cooking tips, sauce pairings, and eight delicious no-fuss recipes.

Take a cue from the old Mary Tyler Moore show and decorate your home with bold, beautiful letters.



What’s your favorite drugstore beauty product? From timeless classics to innovative new products, Real Simple readers share the goods.



A toilet-paper roll becomes hair-accessories central, plus other new uses for old things; when to skip the gym (without guilt); and more.



When her son is sent to Iraq, one mother learns about letting go.



Picture this: You can reach any goal if you have a vision―and follow it.



How five families came to be.



Meet Real Simple reader Allison Ernst, an office manager and graphic designer who sometimes misses her purple-hair days.



