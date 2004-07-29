Featured in May 2004

Features

A Lean, Mean Cleaning Routine, pg. 192

The easiest, fastest, most organized system for dusting, disinfecting, scrubbing, and shining every room.



Hot Numbers, pg. 202

Spring clothes should be colorful and versatile―ready for warm sun and cool breezes alike. With these 34 favorites, you'll be covered through spring, summer, and beyond.



A Piece of Cake, pg. 212

Sometimes it seems as if the days of lovingly baked treats are gone. But with one box of yellow cake mix and these seven recipes, homemade is less work than a trip to the bakery.



Grand Mothers, pg. 220

Six true matriarchs impart the lessons they've taught their Children―and grandchildren and great-grandchildren―about strength and sacrifice, love and family.



Meals Made Easy, pg. 235

Ground beef plus ground pork equals many menus' worth of hearty dinners: Bacon-Wrapped Meat Loaf, Moroccan Spiced Patties, Shepherd's Pie, and more.







Thoughts, pg. 12

Talent



Why Not..., pg. 16



Editor’s Note, pg. 38



Contributors, pg. 42



Your Words, pg. 53

What is your favorite cleaning tool?



Credits, pg. 268



Real Complex, pg. 272







Easy Upgrade, pg. 59

Convert a twin bed into a daybed



New Uses for Old Things, pg. 60

Added value from a bleach bottle and a dish towel



The Organized Life, pg. 62

Four lunch boxes to keep your food incredibly edible



Uncommon Knowledge, pg. 64

Invitation reciprocation, or must all social favors be repaid?



Products of the Month, pg. 66

Peel-off decals to brighten a wall; a clock that sets itself year-round



Fake It, Don’t Make It, pg. 70

Corn Chowder







What keeps cut flowers fresh (and what doesn't), pg. 79

Strong, absorbent paper towels, 87

Which pots to stock: cookware 101, pg. 93

Weekend bags for packing light or heavy, pg. 99

Swimsuits to flatter every figure, pg. 105

The simplest self-tanners, pg. 113

How to shop and care for fragrance, pg. 117

Products and care tips for shiny hair, pg. 123

An adhesive-bandage road test, pg. 131

Getting the most out of a cardiovascular workout, pg. 135

How meditation improves your mind and body, pg. 141

Don't hold the mayo: the best brands, plus easy recipes, pg. 147

Making pasta healthier, pg. 153

Cool aid: the real stats on sports drinks, pg. 159

Behave yourself: 12 modern ethical dilemmas, pg. 165

Vacation planning made (almost) effortless, pg. 173

Death. Taxes. Clutter. Only the first two are inevitable. Seven strategies for motivating yourself to get rid of all the things you don't want, need, or even like, pg. 183

Real Mission, pg. 245

Jane Leu of Upwardly Global on how helping highly skilled immigrants achieve their true potential is rewarding and inspiring for all.



Signed, Sealed, Undelivered, pg. 249

It's important to express yourself, but sometimes it's best if no one actually hears. Unsent letters have let Katharine Weber vent infernos of frustration, anger, and loss―without burning any bridges.







Confessions of a Spendaholic, pg. 257

Lisa Maxwell often finds herself shopping for things she doesn't need and can't afford. Real Simple's advisers counsel her on reforming her habits and reining in her finances.







