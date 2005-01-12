Featured in May 2000
- Letter from the Editor, pg. 22
- Your Letters, pg. 32
- Small Pleasures: Spring fever, pg. 36
Life
Money, pg. 46
A painless way to save for retirement, college, or a rainy day
Online, pg. 52
Should you invest online? What you need to know before you start
Changes, pg. 58
How starting over after a fire made a family rethink its priorities
Home
Clean Sweep, pg. 68
The fastest, easiest way to clean your kitchen
Streamlining, pg. 74
Give away what you don’t need―and benefit the causes you believe in
Features
Looks, pg. 84
Low-Maintenance Nails: Three simple steps: Soften, shape, and shine
Home, pg. 92
Calmer Bedrooms: How to make sure you get a good night’s sleep
Food, pg. 100
Pantry Dinners: Really great meals that start with a can opener
Streamlining, pg. 108
Simpler Handbag: Edit, organize, miniaturize―and give your back a break
Clothes, pg. 116
Living Color: Wake up your wardrobe with a bright splash of color
Body
Health, pg. 128
The truth about calcium and how much you need
Head Start, pg. 136
Five easy pizzas that all begin with frozen dough
Soul
Serenity, pg. 146
Learning to meditate is a real investment in yourself
Rituals, pg. 152
Simple cooking tasks can help you unwind at the end of a day
Friendship, pg. 161
How two sisters stay best friends, a country apart
Meditation, pg. 168
Polishing the silver