Featured in June 2005
See what was in this issue of Real Simple.
How to Win, pg. 39
No, winning isn’t everything…but it sure beats losing. Ten ways to triumph in work, life, and love.
Take a Shortcut, pg. 218
You never have enough time in your day, so why not spend less of it? How to get from point A to point B faster ― and with better results.
Dishing with Dad, pg. 226
Bean baker or grillmaster, the fathers of six Real Simple staffers share their best recipes (and some words to eat by).
The Great Paint Makeover, pg. 236
Grab a paintbrush. Get out that spray can. A step-by-step guide to transforming nearly any surface in your home.
The Age of Innocence, pg. 246
In recounting an early summer memory, eight writers find that childhood is not all that far away. Something about summertime, after all, brings out the kid in everyone.
Less = More, pg. 252
Paring down a beauty regimen and throwing out outmoded techniques can give you a fresh, modern look. Inside: five women before and after their makeunders.
The Guide
- Style
- Flip-flops for the beach and beyond, pg. 105
- White pants for every figure, pg. 111
- Save time by buying in bulk, pg. 119
- Home
- Fans to cool down any space, pg. 125
- Plastic-wrap primer, pg. 131
- Tools
- Best cordless drills, pg. 137
- Beauty
- Fast, foolproof steps for a safe summer glow, pg. 145
- Efficient ways to get rid of unwanted hair, pg. 153
- Body
- Tell seasonal pests to bug off, pg. 161
- The stomach-flattening crunch, deconstructed, pg. 171
- Top-rated health newsletters, pg. 177
- Life
- The just-right guide for any traveler, pg. 185
- How to disagree (without being disagreeable), pg. 191
- The Organizer, pg. 203
- Moving. The very word inspires a feeling of dread. But these strategies and tips will help you break the job into manageable parts ― so you can get it over and move on.
In Every Issue
- Why Not?, pg. 14
- Contributors, pg. 34
- Editor’s Note, pg. 36
- Credits, pg. 294
- Real Simple To Go, pg. 298
Solutions
The All-Occasion Summer Gift Guide, pg. 57
Summertime, and the shoppin’ is…not so easy. But don’t worry: Real Simple’s editors have sorted through a world of choices and come up with 38 great gifts sure to help you rise to any of the season’s occasions ― whether it’s Father’s Day, a June wedding, or just a heartfelt thank-you for a lovable Little League coach.
- Father’s Day, pg. 59
- Weddings, pg. 64
- Graduations, pg. 72
- Thank-yous, pg. 84
Cooking
Shopping List/Recipe Index, pg. 264
Food
A week’s worth of quick, easy-to-fix dinners, pg. 269
The Road Test
Real Simple finds the tastiest bottled iced teas, pg. 281
The Staple
Nine fun, effortless desserts that start with vanilla ice cream, pg. 285
Soul
Thoughts, pg. 8
Time
Your Words, pg. 49
What is your most useful shortcut?
What Cost Friendship?, pg. 95
How the loss of a best friend over a misunderstanding about money redefined one woman’s values.
Postscript, pg. 296
An excerpt from the memoir Where There’s a Will: Thoughts on the Good Life, by John Mortimer.