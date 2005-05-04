Featured in June 2005

How to Win, pg. 39

No, winning isn’t everything…but it sure beats losing. Ten ways to triumph in work, life, and love.



Take a Shortcut, pg. 218

You never have enough time in your day, so why not spend less of it? How to get from point A to point B faster ― and with better results.



Dishing with Dad, pg. 226

Bean baker or grillmaster, the fathers of six Real Simple staffers share their best recipes (and some words to eat by).



The Great Paint Makeover, pg. 236

Grab a paintbrush. Get out that spray can. A step-by-step guide to transforming nearly any surface in your home.



The Age of Innocence, pg. 246

In recounting an early summer memory, eight writers find that childhood is not all that far away. Something about summertime, after all, brings out the kid in everyone.



Less = More, pg. 252

Paring down a beauty regimen and throwing out outmoded techniques can give you a fresh, modern look. Inside: five women before and after their makeunders.



