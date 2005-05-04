Featured in June 2005

See what was in this issue of Real Simple.

By Real Simple
Updated May 04, 2005
Advertisement
See what was in the issue.
John Kernick

How to Win, pg. 39
No, winning isn’t everything…but it sure beats losing. Ten ways to triumph in work, life, and love.

Take a Shortcut, pg. 218
You never have enough time in your day, so why not spend less of it? How to get from point A to point B faster ― and with better results.

Dishing with Dad, pg. 226
Bean baker or grillmaster, the fathers of six Real Simple staffers share their best recipes (and some words to eat by).

The Great Paint Makeover, pg. 236
Grab a paintbrush. Get out that spray can. A step-by-step guide to transforming nearly any surface in your home.

The Age of Innocence, pg. 246
In recounting an early summer memory, eight writers find that childhood is not all that far away. Something about summertime, after all, brings out the kid in everyone.

Less = More, pg. 252
Paring down a beauty regimen and throwing out outmoded techniques can give you a fresh, modern look. Inside: five women before and after their makeunders.

The Guide

In Every Issue

  • Why Not?, pg. 14
  • Contributors, pg. 34
  • Editor’s Note, pg. 36
  • Credits, pg. 294
  • Real Simple To Go, pg. 298

Solutions

The All-Occasion Summer Gift Guide, pg. 57
Summertime, and the shoppin’ is…not so easy. But don’t worry: Real Simple’s editors have sorted through a world of choices and come up with 38 great gifts sure to help you rise to any of the season’s occasions ― whether it’s Father’s Day, a June wedding, or just a heartfelt thank-you for a lovable Little League coach.

  • Father’s Day, pg. 59
  • Weddings, pg. 64
  • Graduations, pg. 72
  • Thank-yous, pg. 84

Cooking

Shopping List/Recipe Index, pg. 264

Food
A week’s worth of quick, easy-to-fix dinners, pg. 269

The Road Test
Real Simple finds the tastiest bottled iced teas, pg. 281

The Staple
Nine fun, effortless desserts that start with vanilla ice cream, pg. 285


Soul

Thoughts, pg. 8
Time

Your Words, pg. 49
What is your most useful shortcut?

What Cost Friendship?, pg. 95
How the loss of a best friend over a misunderstanding about money redefined one woman’s values.

Postscript, pg. 296
An excerpt from the memoir Where There’s a Will: Thoughts on the Good Life, by John Mortimer.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com