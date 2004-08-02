Featured in December 2003/January 2004

What Can I Bring?, pg. 210

Entertaining is a lot easier when you have help―especially when the help includes every single guest. Tips and recipes for the perfect holiday family potluck.



Who Inspires You?, pg. 222

A mentor can be a colleague, a relative, even a friend's parent, but her role is like no other. Women reveal who supports them and spurs them on―and how.



The Big Sleep, pg. 230

Whether it's apnea or plain old insomnia, one in six Americans has trouble getting enough shut-eye. The good news: Many sleep disorders can be treated at home.



How the World Celebrates, pg. 238

Another New Year is upon us. What better time to finally get everything―from your address book to the kitchen shelves under control?



Singular Sensations, pg. 244

The dilemma: What to wear to all those parties? The answer: Select one standout item and match it with what you already own (even after New Year's Eve).



Meals Made Easy, pg. 255

A vegetarian's delight: Spicy Eggplant with Cauliflower today, Coconut Rice with Squash tomorrow, and Spinach Burritos, Stuffed Peppers, or Lentils and Rice whenever.





