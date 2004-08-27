Featured in April 2000

See what was in this issue of Real Simple .

Letter from the Editor, pg. 28

Contributors, pg. 40

Small Pleasures: Walking in the Rain, pg. 45

Life

Money, pg. 58



Why one credit card is better than ten―and how to decide which one to keep



Changes , pg. 66

The unconventional choice that led one woman to a more satisfying life



Online, pg. 74

Make short work of a tedious task by paying your bills on the Internet



Systems, pg. 82

Simpler record-keeping: The only things you really need to save





Home

Clean Sweep, pg. 90

The fastest, easiest way to clean your bathroom



Streamlining, pg. 94

How to get off the junk-mail circuit―permanently



Practical Solutions, pg. 100

Fresh ideas for doing less laundry







Center

Food, pg. 108

One-Dish Wonders: Five fast weeknight dinners you’ll make again and again



Clothes, pg. 114

The New Basics: Four easy-to-wear pieces that really work



Nature, pg. 122

Natural Beauties: Fresh flowers that need no arranging



Looks, pg. 132

Two-Step Skin Care: One system, two products, no time at all



Home, pg. 140

Serene Spaces: How to bring simplicity and serenity into your home







Body

Health, pg. 150

What antioxidants are, and why you need them in your diet



Nutrition, pg. 160

It’s not just what you eat; it’s how much. Why portion size matters



Fitness, pg. 168

Yoga works more than your body; it lifts up your mind and your spirits



Head Start, pg. 176

Really, really easy ice cream desserts



Stress Reduction, pg. 184

Looking for lower-stress living? Follow the Three-Quarters Rule







Soul