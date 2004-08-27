Featured in April 2000
- Letter from the Editor, pg. 28
- Contributors, pg. 40
- Small Pleasures: Walking in the Rain, pg. 45
Life
Money, pg. 58
Why one credit card is better than ten―and how to decide which one to keep
Changes , pg. 66
The unconventional choice that led one woman to a more satisfying life
Online, pg. 74
Make short work of a tedious task by paying your bills on the Internet
Systems, pg. 82
Simpler record-keeping: The only things you really need to save
Home
Clean Sweep, pg. 90
The fastest, easiest way to clean your bathroom
Streamlining, pg. 94
How to get off the junk-mail circuit―permanently
Practical Solutions, pg. 100
Fresh ideas for doing less laundry
Center
Food, pg. 108
One-Dish Wonders: Five fast weeknight dinners you’ll make again and again
Clothes, pg. 114
The New Basics: Four easy-to-wear pieces that really work
Nature, pg. 122
Natural Beauties: Fresh flowers that need no arranging
Looks, pg. 132
Two-Step Skin Care: One system, two products, no time at all
Home, pg. 140
Serene Spaces: How to bring simplicity and serenity into your home
Body
Health, pg. 150
What antioxidants are, and why you need them in your diet
Nutrition, pg. 160
It’s not just what you eat; it’s how much. Why portion size matters
Fitness, pg. 168
Yoga works more than your body; it lifts up your mind and your spirits
Head Start, pg. 176
Really, really easy ice cream desserts
Stress Reduction, pg. 184
Looking for lower-stress living? Follow the Three-Quarters Rule
Soul
Rituals, pg. 192
How to create special moments in your day for reflecting and recharging
Friendship, pg. 198
Using short notes and postcards to stay in touch with friends
Passions, pg. 204
Even if you’ve never laid a finger on a barre, you can study ballet as a grown-up
Meditation
A wake-up call, pg. 212