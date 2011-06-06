Rambling and slightly bizarre, this Danish amusement park (pictured) is based on candy. The names of its cartoony rides are silly (if not blatantly scatological, like Seagull Droppings), but the roller coasters pack a serious thrill (bonbonland.dk).





Stuart Landsborough’s Puzzling World

More than 35 years old, this theme park in New Zealand mixes reality and illusion, with a giant maze, a tilted house, and a hologram hall (puzzlingworld.co.nz).