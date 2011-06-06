9 Strangely Fascinating Theme Parks Around the World
Dickens World
Street urchins and a Great Expectations boat cruise that slogs through the “sewers” and ends, magically, amid the rooftops brings Victorian London alive in Chatham, England (dickensworld.co.uk).
Tropical Islands
A picture-perfect South Seas fantasy sealed within the world’s largest dome...in Germany (pictured). Boasts a beach, a rain forest, a gigantic water slide, and more. Open year-round, 24 hours a day (tropical-islands.de).
Suoi Tien Park
Attractions like the Party of Four Supernatural Creatures, where you ride in boats around an enormous dragon, give this Vietnamese amusement park a fairy-tale vibe (suoitien.com).
Gatorland
Get your fill of alligators and crocodiles, some weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds, at this 110-acre island park in Florida (gatorland.com).
BonBon Land
Rambling and slightly bizarre, this Danish amusement park (pictured) is based on candy. The names of its cartoony rides are silly (if not blatantly scatological, like Seagull Droppings), but the roller coasters pack a serious thrill (bonbonland.dk).
Stuart Landsborough’s Puzzling World
More than 35 years old, this theme park in New Zealand mixes reality and illusion, with a giant maze, a tilted house, and a hologram hall (puzzlingworld.co.nz).
Wisconsin Dells
You’ll find more than 21 water parks—like Great Wolf Lodge, shown here—within almost 20 miles of one another, and you can ride some of America’s longest, tallest, and fastest water roller coasters (wisdells.com).
Haw Par Villa
Chinese legends and ancient folktales are depicted in hundreds of figurines and statues throughout this Singapore theme park. Go to yoursingapore.com for more information.
Diggerland
Who knew racing dump trucks and swinging around in a huge shovel 25 feet above ground could be so much fun? Several locations in England (diggerland.com).