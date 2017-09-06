Here’s What Target Will Give You for Your Kid’s Dirty Old Car Seat

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When your growing-like-a-weed baby outgrows her infant car seat, it'll probably just wind up in the Land of Lost Baby Gear in your basement, destined to collect dust until you back up a truck to haul out all your old stuff years from now. But from September 10 through 23, Target will take that yucky old car seat off your hands, turn it into something brand-new and helpful for the environment, and hand you a 20 percent discount coupon for the next seat in your baby’s journey through the world of baby safety gear.

This is the second time Target has offered a trade-in. When the superstore launched the program last April, they received more than 80,000 car seats, which translated to 1.2 million pounds of material that TerraCycle, a global recycling company, plans to repurpose into storage bins, shipping pallets, and furniture stuffing.

Here’s how it works: Simply bring your old car seat—doesn’t matter the condition!—to your local Target during those dates, and they will give you a coupon that you can redeem in stores or online for any new car seat, booster, or travel system. But hurry—you have to make the purchase by October 7. (Some small-format Target stores, mostly on college campuses, do not offer the trade-in; call and check first before you lug yours over.)