Staying in Touch

Although most of the following ideas can be used to strengthen ties with anyone you miss, they are especially good for family members, young and old.





Create a Cookbook

“When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I thought, the kids will never know how to cook my special things,” says Lynne Gordon of Hartford, Connecticut. It took her about two years to compile her favorite recipes into books for her two daughters, but the result is a treasure that she hopes will last for generations. “I want my daughters to be able to carry over traditions that are true to our family and that will connect us with my parents and grandparents and the family that will come after,” says Gordon. “When my daughters use my recipes to entertain their friends and new families, I feel a tremendous sense of pride in their desire to stay close.”