6 Ways to Make Coworking With Your Significant Other More Manageable

Image zoom Getty Images

Moving in with your significant other isn’t always easy. Between divvying up the chores, scoring some alone time, and dealing with each other’s foibles, cohabitating with another person (especially the person you love) requires a lot of patience and compromise. As if that isn’t challenging enough, many people are suddenly forced to put working from home tips into practice—right next to their partner.

Spending every waking (and, honestly, sleeping) moment with your S.O. sounds like a lot of quality time, but when you factor in your to-do list, string of deadlines, and inevitable work stress? Well, we finally understand what Pat Benatar meant by love is a battlefield. (As if any of us needed social distancing relationship challenges on top of coronavirus stress.)

But just because you’re cooped up with your partner in your home office for the foreseeable future doesn’t mean your relationship is doomed. To help, several relationship experts shared their tips on how to make cohabiting and coworking at the same time more manageable. You don’t have to be in a relationship to learn something new from these great relationship tips. You can also apply them to sheltering in place and physical or social distancing with your roommate, best friend, or family members.