5 True Love Stories
Gail Albert Halaban
Happily married couples share their journeys to true love, from the first date until they said "I do."
Abigail and Dwayne Shoppa
Gail Albert Halaban
Ages 29 and 33
Austin, Texas
Married nine months
Read their story.
Gladys and Harold Beebe
Gail Albert Halaban
Ages 81 and 87
Alexandria, Louisiana
Married 62 years, with three children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren
Read their story.
Renata Pasqualini and Wadih Arap
Gail Albert Halaban
Ages 46 and 52
Houston
Married 18 years
Read their story.
Deborah and Carlo Panno
Gail Albert Halaban
Ages 57 and 59
Burbank, California
Married 26 years, with two sons, ages 23 and 22
Read their story.
Tangie and Brian Smith
Gail Albert Halaban
Ages 34 and 35
Laurel, Maryland
Married seven years, with two children (ages three and 18 months) and a third due in April
Read their story.