The first few days—actually, the first few months—after college graduation are emotional and overwhelming. You're suddenly faced with a host of problems to solve and responsibilities to assume, and your one of your first, major concerns is likely how you're going to maintain the friendships you've spent four years cultivating. In "Guide to Grads," the first episode in a series from "Adulthood Made Easy," host Sam Zabell talks to Dr. Andrea Bonior, psychologist and author of The Friendship Fix, to discuss these important relationships, and how to maintain them once you begin leading separate lives.



Whether you move to opposite ends of the country or move into the same apartment, friendships change significantly after college. The best way to keep your relationship strong, says Bonior, is to make a routine appointment to talk on the phone. Voice-to-voice contact is much more meaningful than a Facebook post or emoji-filled text message. For more advice on keeping in touch, and when to let a friendship take a backseat, listen to the episode below. Don't forget to subscribe on iTunes!

