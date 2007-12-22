Small, Helpful Gestures With Big Impact

For Weddings

"Right after my neighbor’s wedding, I made a mini-album of the photos I took. The next morning, I gave the newlyweds the first pictures of their nuptials. One caught them hand in hand on the beach. They loved it."

―Marcia Blackwell, 44, Long Branch, New Jersey



Frame the wedding invitation and give it to the bride and groom after their honeymoon.

Pack up a small cooler of Champagne and leftover wedding cake so the couple can enjoy what they probably missed the night before.

For Births

"The journal I received at my baby shower meant the world to me. Each guest wrote two pieces of advice: one to me on being my son's mother and another to my son on having me as a mother. It was a hilarious and touching gift to me (and my son!)."

―Rebecca Sample Gerstung, 33, Chicago





Gather newspapers with the baby's birth date, and some current magazines, and make a time capsule for when he gets older.

A new mom hardly has time to shower. Drop by before you start your day and watch the baby while mom cleans up―15 minutes is all she needs.

For Graduations

"When I give a gift to a graduate, I include a 'To Whom It May Concern' letter―a recommendation the grad can use when needing a reference."

―Robyn Spizman, 54, Atlanta



