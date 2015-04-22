Having a real, stress-free, no-interruptions date night can seem nearly-impossible some weeks—but carving out together time is essential for any relationship or marriage. In fact, in a 2012 survey from the National Marriage Project, husbands were reportedly 3.5 times more likely to report being "very happy" in their marriage if they spent "couple time" with their wives—and wives were 3.6 times more likely to report marital satisfaction. A study at the University of Auckland in New Zealand found that shared relationship activities—like date night—were beneficial to relationships, especially if they were stress-free and intimate. Of course, it can be easier said than done, which is why this week's episode of "The Labor of Love" called on sex therapist Ian Kerner and productivity expert Laura Vanderkam, author of the upcoming I Know How She Does It ($20, amazon.com), to discuss the importance of date night and how to actually implement a semi-regular routine.



"Date night is a big boost of positivity," says Kerner, whose book She Comes First ($12, amazon.com)is now a New York Times bestseller. Scheduling might seem unromantic, and you may feel too tired to go through with it, but both Kerner and Vanderkam say date nights are essential to the health of a marriage. When it comes to the night-of, Vanderkam warns against turning it into an "admin night" where you only talk about carpool schedules and doctor's appointments. For more on how to make date night part of your weekly routine, listen to the full episode below, and subscribe on iTunes so you never miss a single episode.

