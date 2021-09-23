How to Organize a Meal Train for a Friend or Loved One in Need of Support

See what meals your friend can use

Find out when they would like meals, and if they have preferences, aversions, or allergies. Also, get a sense of their capacity to keep food—do they want to stock their freezer? Have a spare fridge in the garage?

Susannah Ludwig, a life coach in Brooklyn, N.Y., helped organize a meal train for a friend with cancer. "She had a six-month treatment schedule," Ludwig says. "I asked her priorities, and she asked for meals for the days immediately after treatment."

If there are kids, factor in their appetites as well. When Katherine Bell Butler of Sharpsburg, Ga., lost her husband, she had two young kids. "While my parents and I loved the meals our friends delivered, my children couldn't eat them," Bell Butler recalls. "It would have been amazing for someone to have brought some kid-friendly items—mac 'n' cheese, sliced veggies."

It doesn't have to be all meals, either—some recipients might appreciate snacks. "Having healthy nibbles like veggies and dip when you are going through sickness, death, or a new baby is wonderful," Bell Butler adds.