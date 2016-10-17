The Only Marriage Advice You’ll Ever Need

Here’s one clichÃ© we need to put to, er, bed: it is ok to go to sleep in the middle of the argument. That’s because, at a certain point, nothing is going to get accomplished when you’re tired, depleted, and frustrated. Come morning, you’ll have a fresh perspective to solve the problem. “If you’re too exhausted to resolve a fight, stop it before it goes downhill fast,” Laurie Mintz, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the University of Florida and author of the Tired Woman’s Guide to Passionate Sex, told RealSimple.com for a piece on how to fight fairly. Just be sure to revisit the discussion within 24 to 48 hours after getting some shuteye, she advises—otherwise you risk avoiding it altogether, which could set you up for unresolved resentments down the line.

One other rule to keep in mind? Never fight when you’re hungry, Cornell’s Pillemer advised. You risk ending up regretting things said in moments of hanger.

