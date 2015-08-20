Why Sexting is Such a Hot Topic

Earlier this month, a new study from Drexel University found that 87.8 percent of adult respondents have sexted in their lifetimes. Despite previous research characterizing sexting as risky and even a means of intimate partner aggression, the new study showed a correlation between more sexting and greater sexual satisfaction. So what does this mean? Should we all be sending explicit texts to our partners? In the latest episode of "The Labor of Love," one of Real Simple's podcasts, host and RealSimple.com editor Lori Leibovich is joined by three very different guests who have one thing in common—they're all extremely passionate about the topic of sexting.



Lori talks to Dr. Tammy Nelson, a sex and relationship expert, psychotherapist, and author of Getting the Sex You Want; Michelle Drouin, developmental psychologist and associate professor at Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne who specializes in research focused on the impact of technology on relationships; and Alexia Lafata, a 21-year-old staff writer at Elite Daily, who recently wrote an article about the many benefits of sexting. They discuss the results of the Drexel study, the pros and cons of sexting, and whether there's room for it in a healthy relationship. Listen to the full episode below, and don't forget to subscribe on iTunes.



