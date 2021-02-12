7 Meaningful Questions That Deepen Relationship Intimacy, According to Therapists

Not everyone experiences relationship anxiety all of the time, but nearly every person can relate to feeling overwhelmed within their couplehood. There are natural stages that many go through, from the blissful beginning to the stress of wedding planning or becoming parents. (And not to mention navigating a global pandemic that’s left many people unemployed, or grieving the loss of a loved one.) These outside factors can create ripples in relationships, creating fears that we may not discuss as often as we should. For example, say your partner’s mother passed away, and now he’s anxious about something happening to you. Or your partner lost her job, and now she’s worried you’ll think differently of her as she takes time to search for another role. Perhaps his parents split up after five years, you’re inching closer to this anniversary, and he’s nervous about history repeating itself.

Yvonne Thomas, PhD, a Los Angeles–based psychologist and psychiatrist, says answering this question challenges both of you to self-disclose potentially difficult confessions. “Whether answering questions about tender, heart-wide-open topics or about more emotionally painful or upsetting ones, this takes genuineness, authenticity, and courage,” she says. “Doing this builds intimacy in the relationship because both parties are trusting each other enough to share such private or sensitive information.”

If you’re honest with this question, you will innately feel more connected to each other, especially since you’ll offer the reassurance of your love. “By sharing and revealing such personal answers about each other and/or about yourself, you can build a more substantial, intimate bond through increased trust and comfortability with each other.”