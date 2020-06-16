9 Rules for Moving on After a Breakup, According to Relationship Experts

Remember, there are two people in most relationships, and thus, two perspectives, two parties who made mistakes, two humans who didn’t match well enough to make it last. As tempting as it is to blame yourself (or your ex), these are not healthy ways to cope with a breakup. Matchmaker April Davis says to try to each hold yourself accountable and acknowledge wrongdoings—without playing the blame game.

“It’s normal to feel guilty or angry, but neither of you was ever perfect in your relationship,” Davis says. “Whether you broke up with them, or they broke up with you, you need to realize that despite the reasons you may list, what ultimately leads to a breakup is incompatibility.”

Try your best not to feed into ideas that you never deserved your ex or that they never deserved you. It was a two-way street, end of story, Davis reminds. Once you can face this, you can begin to face the fact that you will one day be happy without them.