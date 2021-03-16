Healthy Debate Is Good for Your Relationship, as Long as You Do It Right—Here's How

Debating can bring much-needed excitement and intellectual stimulation to a partnership, but it's critical to keep in mind that you and your partner are ultimately on the same side, says Nicole Moore a body language and relationship expert and life coach. “If you find yourself getting too heated during the debate and notice that you're attacking your partner or trying to diminish them in order to ‘win,’ step back and take a breath,” she says.

A smart way to snap yourself out of it is to look at your mate: Lock eyes with them directly and remind yourself this is your lifelong teammate, not your opponent. Even if you vary in your opinions on one particular subject, overall, you’re in this thing together. “Walk away from the debate and take a minute to gain composure if you notice that you've moved from healthy debate to all-out attack,” adds Moore.

