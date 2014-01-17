1. If you’re going to bring work home, make your wife do it for you. It will help her feel more included.



2. Make room in your busy schedule. For example, stop making love to your wife every now and then to get some work done.



3. Balance your mind first, with whiskey. Lots and lots of whiskey.



4. Make a list of your priorities. Eat the list. Write another list. Eat that too.



5. Try walking in your wife’s shoes. Also her bra and panties. Go to town, Chester, she’s at work. You’ve got alllll day.



6. Keep your work at your workplace and your home life at home and that little cabin in the woods, that’s just for you and your special squirrel friends.



7. Balance is very important. For example, if you have to spend a few hours working at home one night, be sure to make love to your wife at your workplace for the same amount of time.



8. Reduce stress at every opportunity. Am I saying “Drink a shot of bourbon” at every opportunity? Legally I can’t say that. But you and I both know what I’m talking about.



9. Tell your boss to stop sleeping with your wife. That’s probably only adding stress to your life.



10. No matter how busy you are, make sure to schedule in some time for your spouse. Yeah, scheduling sex. That sounds like a stress reliever.

