6 Fun Road Trip Games for Adults

Riff Off

While the traditional license plate game involves finding a plate from each of the 50 states (yawn), this game involves finding a license plate with random letters (sorry vanity plates) and creating a word with those letters-think of it like Road Trip Scrabble. (So if the license plate is YMT23, you could say Yosemite.) Instead of taking turns, just yell when you see one and can come up with a word. The other person can challenge you by coming up with a longer word that features those letters. To up the stakes, you can stipulate that the letters have to be in the exact order to make the word, and can't be scrambled. Two extra points for those who spot a vanity plate out in the wild. First one to 10, wins.

