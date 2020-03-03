15 Know how to change your phone service from 5G to a lower bandwidth

5G may be great for daily use, but it’s not ideal for disasters because it's harder for a call to connect. You can manually change your phone settings to 3G or 4G for a better chance of dialing successfully. It’s helpful to know how to do this in advance. Some phone carriers have this happen automatically during a crisis while others allow users to do this with a few clicks in your cellular settings. (If you still can’t connect, send a text—it often goes through faster in an emergency situation)