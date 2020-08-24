Thousands of Pet Owners Say Their Cats and Dogs Drink Much More Water Thanks to This $30 Fountain

Pet owners love that the fountain is so quiet they can barely tell it’s on, and the fact that it actually makes their animals drink more water throughout the day. “Piggy (my kitty) drinks from the fountain constantly; she’s never been more hydrated in her life,” wrote one shopper. “She even dips her little paw in while drinking, it’s the cutest thing and I can honestly just watch her do it all day. The setup was super easy and so is changing the filter. It’s such a great product I may buy another!”