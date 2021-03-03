The Ultimate Guide to Cleaning Up After Your Pets
In the latest episode of Simply, Haley Cairo tackles the mud, fur, and other messes pets can leave behind.
Dogs and cats bring plenty of joy and fun to your life—but they can also add plenty of clutter, a healthy dose of mud, and lots (and lots) of pet hair. In this episode of Simply, Haley Cairo shows us how to corral all those toys, treats, and essentials stylishly, plus some great products that can help you get control of the pet hair and mess.
To stay on top of pet mess, Haley made a plan of what tasks to do on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis—so you don't end up with big pet hair drifts in the corners (or a smelly dog).
Enzyme cleaners and pet-friendly shampoos are safe to use around your pets. Haley invested in products specially suited to her dogs.
Pet hair can literally get everywhere—and it feels like you'll find fluffs of it the second you're done cleaning. Haley added dusting and vacuuming to her daily to-do list to help manage the problem.
Check out her favorite pet products below.
A quick spray of no-rinse pet shampoo can help keep your dog smelling fresh in between more in-depth grooming sessions.
Pet parenthood requires a lot of gear. But you don't have to stick with storage solutions that scream "pet"—use baskets and bins that fit in with your home's decor to store toys, leashes, and treats.
Accidents happen—even after your pets are housebroken. Enzyme cleaners like this stain and odor remover can break down organic matter—and help preserve your rugs or floors.
A weekly spray of cage cleaner can help reduce odors from your pet's den. (That's the perfect time to toss their bedding in the wash as well for a good clean.)
Protect your floors from muddy paws with this simple tool. Fill it with water, and dip your pet's paws in it—the soft silicone bristles help gently remove the grime.
For a quicker cleanup when your dog gets into something, stash a supply of pet-friendly cleaning wipes that can keep them clean between baths.
Swipe these industrial-strength dust magnets over floors and baseboards to keep up with most
This kit makes it easy to swipe your baseboards clean of pet hair (and any other ick).
Pet hair seems to stick everywhere. Toss these discs in the washer and dryer with your clothes (and your pet beds) and it'll help defuzz your clothes and send the fur out in the rinse cycle or your lint trap.
A robot vacuum is the best can help you stay on top of the fur situation—especially during shedding season. The Shark Robot vacuum can be scheduled via app, so you can clean while you sleep or you're out at the dog park.