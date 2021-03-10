How to Create the Essential Bag for Traveling With Dogs

Dogs need almost as much gear to hit the road as babies do—but you can make it so much easier by keeping a bag stocked with all the doggie essentials. (A diaper bag actually makes the perfect way to haul every treat and toy you need!)
Whether you're hitting the road for a hike or a quick day at the dog park—or for a full-on vacation—here's what organizing expert Haley Cairo recommends taking along with you to make your dog days so much easier.
A diaper bag for dogs? With all its zippers and compartments, it's the perfect place to stash all the accessories your dogs need on the go, from wipes and poop bags to blankets when you're on the road.
This zip pack helps keep your dog's toys organized—and keeps slobber and dirt from messing up your bag's interior.
Muddy paws are inevitable, but pour a little water into this cup, dip your dog's toes inside, and let the soft silicone brushes lift away the dirt.
These sleek silicone bowls fold flat for easy storage, and have stay-put lids so you can use them to transport your dog's kibble.
This bigger collapsible bowl is the perfect size for drinking water.
Save some space in your dog's bag with this collapsible refillable water bottle. (Pack one for yourself, too.)
Dogs don't sweat, so regulating temperatures on hot days can be a bit of a challenge. A cooling towel can help them chill after a hot day at the park (and can help with cleanup, too).
Keep doggy dirt and slobber from messing up your backseat with these wipes for quick touchups.
An eco-friendly alternative to plastic sandwich baggies, these reusable silicone storage bags have measurements marked on them, so you can pre-measure out your dog's meals.
Poop happens. But these compostable poop bags, made of biodegradable corn starch, are more Earth-friendly than reusing plastic shopping bags.
If you're taking fresh food or treats like cheese—or you have a frozen Kong toys for your dog—this small freezable cooler bag is perfect for keeping it cool.