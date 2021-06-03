10 Ways to Save Money on Pet Expenses

Grow or make your own pet food and snacks

One final option for those who have the acreage, or simply the time: grow or bake your own pet foods and snacks.

Daniel Morris, who founded the website Pet N Pat, along with his wife, Naomi, keeps a large herb garden on their property to feed a pet rabbit. The couple also grows chickweed, clover, and milk thistle to feed their chickens.

“This drastically cuts down on the number of pellets we have to feed them,” says Morris.

“Our dog, a Labrador, also loves a lot of the veggies that we grow—carrots, broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers, and so on.”

“Not only does feeding your animals from the garden significantly reduce costs, but it's also better for them. Our garden is spray-free and organic, and the food is served a lot fresher,” adds Morris.

Caughill, of The Dog Tale, meanwhile suggests creating baked snacks for your dogs.

“Dog food and treats can really add up,” says Caughill. “I make my puppy healthy sweet potato bites by dicing up a couple of sweet potatoes and roasting them at 200 degrees for two hours. It’s so simple to make, and the same product from the store costs $15.”

Single-ingredient treats are the safest (and often the healthiest) homemade snacks for dogs. But if you’re interested in DIY dog food, there’s a long list of possibilities–everything from frozen peanut butter and yogurt treats to oat and apple biscuits, or even pumpkin and blueberry treats.

Who out there is ready to become the Martha Stewart of the pet food world?