How to Get Your Pet Ready for Post-Pandemic Life

Don't wait until a few days before you're back to work to start prepping them—your dog or cat will need time to build up their confidence and be ready to spend time alone.

"The key to successful dog training is to build on successes and to prevent failures until much later in the learning process," says dog trainer Max Belenitsky, owner of LECA Academy in Woodland Park, N.J. "Start with 30 seconds, and build up alone time to two to three hours. Don’t rush the process or you can trigger undesired reactions from your dog."

You'll want to introduce new routines gradually. "Schedule waking up, feeding and walking as you might for your expected workday routine, then introduce a consistent departure schedule that builds on that routine," Dr. Kratt suggests. "Practice short departures on a daily basis and gradually extend the time you are gone."