All Pet Owners Should Have These Odor-Eliminating Candles

Image zoom chewy.com

I love my pets more than anything, but they stink. There’s no way around it—the freshness from baths, grooming, and combing only lasts so long. And lately, working from home all day has made all the smells in my home much more noticeable than before, especially when it comes to the animals. (Is it just me, or can doggy breath travel across rooms?)

To combat these smells, I’ve tried a number of different shampoos on my dog and lit incense throughout the house, but those only masked the smell, creating a weird aroma that smelled like flowers mixed with garbage. Yum. It wasn’t until I found candles specifically designed to eliminate pet odor that I really could combat the animal stench.

The non-toxic candles from Pet House are made with all-natural soy, essential oils, and a strong odor neutralizer that gets rid of any annoying smells in no time. Instead of mixing aromas, the candles completely diminish the stinkiness and leave a fresh, clean scent.

RELATED: 10 Work-From-Home Upgrades to Get You Through the Day in Style

Now, when most of my working days are spent with animals on my lap or the couch beside me, these candles are my saving grace. If I notice a stinky cat or dog (or even a garbage can), I use these candles, and within minutes I’m smelling mandarin sage or sunwashed cotton. I light them throughout the day in whatever room my furry coworkers and I happen to be in.

I love all of the scent options available for this candle and often stock up on a few at a time since I know they’re 100 percent pet friendly. The candles last a long time, too—their burn time is around 70 hours, according to the brand. It’s no wonder, given that the candles are pretty large at 8.5 ounces. And during long burn sessions, the cotton wick never leaves a smoky, smoggy aroma, which is something I’ve gotten used to with other brands.

And I know that these are designed to combat animal smells, but the candles clear up human-made smells too. I’ve used them after burning meals, and they always get rid of long-lasting kitchen smells like bacon or chili.

With Pet House candles, spending all this time at home has been much less stressful and so much less stinky. You can shop some of my absolute favorite scents below.

Image zoom chewy.com

To buy: $22; chewy.com.

Image zoom chewy.com

To buy: $22; chewy.com.

Image zoom chewy.com

To buy: $22; chewy.com.

Image zoom chewy.com

To buy: $22; chewy.com.

Image zoom chewy.com

To buy: $22; chewy.com.