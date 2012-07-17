6 Cozy Pet Beds

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Here are a few snooze-worthy options to ensure Fido (or Kitty) get a good night’s rest.
Native American Teepee

Give your feline a place of her own with as much character as she has. This cardboard teepee is the perfect hideout and scratching pad.

To buy: $24, us.loyalluxe.com.

Featured July 2012

Cotton Fabric Lounge Bedding

A comfortable oasis for your canine after an exhausting day of play. Available in a variety of patterns to accent your home's decor or suit your canine best.

To buy: Starting at $119, jaxandbones.com.

Rectangle Hemp Stripe Bed

Ideal for those prone to allergies, these all-natural pet beds have covers that are hypo-allergenic and easy to clean.

To buy: Starting at $150, harrbarker.com.

Eco Nap Pad

For the active family, these lightweight beds are great for transporting from car to home to campground. Designed to fit standard crate sizes.

To buy: Starting at $29, westpawdesigns.com.

Majestic Pet Cuddler Cat Bed

Cats love small, cozy spaces and this one fits the bill perfectly. A warm and cuddly resting spot made of soft orthopedic grade foam and poly-cotton twill.

To buy: $26.50, wayfair.com.

Adirondack Collection Pet Bed

A quirky addition to your backyard. Let your animal lounge next to you on their own comfy piece of furniture.

To buy: $120, companystore.com.

