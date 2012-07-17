6 Cozy Pet Beds
Native American Teepee
Give your feline a place of her own with as much character as she has. This cardboard teepee is the perfect hideout and scratching pad.
To buy: $24, us.loyalluxe.com.
Featured July 2012
Cotton Fabric Lounge Bedding
A comfortable oasis for your canine after an exhausting day of play. Available in a variety of patterns to accent your home's decor or suit your canine best.
To buy: Starting at $119, jaxandbones.com.
Rectangle Hemp Stripe Bed
Ideal for those prone to allergies, these all-natural pet beds have covers that are hypo-allergenic and easy to clean.
To buy: Starting at $150, harrbarker.com.
Eco Nap Pad
For the active family, these lightweight beds are great for transporting from car to home to campground. Designed to fit standard crate sizes.
To buy: Starting at $29, westpawdesigns.com.
Majestic Pet Cuddler Cat Bed
Cats love small, cozy spaces and this one fits the bill perfectly. A warm and cuddly resting spot made of soft orthopedic grade foam and poly-cotton twill.
To buy: $26.50, wayfair.com.
Adirondack Collection Pet Bed
A quirky addition to your backyard. Let your animal lounge next to you on their own comfy piece of furniture.
To buy: $120, companystore.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month