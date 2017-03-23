National Puppy Day: Adorable Puppy Photos That Instantly Make Your Day

With more and more holidays seemingly created every day, we’ve found that it’s become basically impossible to celebrate them all. Just next week, for example, is National Nougat Day, National World Whiskey Day, National Black Forest Cake Day, National Chiffon Cake Day, National Turkey Neck Soup Day, and National Oysters On the Half Shell Day. If we acknowledged every one, we’d be cooking all week! But if there’s one holiday we will always participate in, it’s National Puppy Day—which is Friday, March 23. Puppies cheer us up when we’re down, encourage us to get outdoors and play, and provide a constant source of joy and entertainment. (Okay, so they can also be quite frustrating before they’re potty-trained. But that’s not what today’s about).