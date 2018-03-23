Dog Treats Recalled for Potentially Dangerous Levels of Hormone

Two varieties of Milo's Kitchen dog treats have been voluntarily recalled following reports of three illnesses.

This year, it might be worth making your pup homemade treats for National Puppy Day. That's because on Thursday, March 22, the J.M. Smucker Company announced a voluntary recall on two varieties of its Milo’s Kitchen dog treats due to the possibility that they contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone. The recall was initiated after the FDA informed Smucker of three illness reports.

The impacted products include Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers / Steak Grillers Recipe With Angus Steak and Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites With Sweet Potato and Bacon. The specific UPC codes, product sizes, and used by dates of the potentially affected products can be found in the press release.

Dogs who consume high levels of beef thyroid hormone may experience increased thirst and urination, as well as weight loss, increased heart rate, and restlessness. Continuous consumption can result in vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid breathing. Smucker advises that dogs experiencing these symptoms should contact their veterinarian immediately.

RELATED: Dog Food Recalled For Possible Euthanasia Drug Contamination