How to Foster or Adopt a New Pet During Quarantine

One of the bright bits of good news in the midst of the coronavirus crisis has been the huge increase in dogs and cats finding new homes, as people heed the call to help shelters by fostering or adopting new pets.

Millions of Americans have stepped up to take care of dogs and cats in the shelters—to the point where some shelters are completely empty at the moment. "People are just being really incredibly generous right now, opening their hearts and homes," says Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. "In just one week we saw a 25 percent increase in adoptions, and almost a 26 percent increase in foster."

So if you're looking to find a little someone to cuddle with while you're on quarantine, here's how to do that safely now.