How to Choose a Pet

At a breeder: Whether you are buying from a breeder or adopting from a shelter, it”s crucial to ask is if the kitten was with her mother and litter until she was at least seven weeks old (and preferably 12 weeks). A kitten needs feline companionship in those early weeks to learn, well, how to be a cat. Take a pass on any kitten that didn’t have that social-developmental time, because she is less likely to grow into a confident cat that can integrate into a household with other cats.



Observe the litter and see how the kittens react with one another and with you. “A kitten from a breeder won’t necessarily be any more or less introverted or extroverted than a kitten from a shelter,” says Mieshelle Nagelschneider, a feline behaviorist and a consultant at

Thecatbehaviorclinic.com. Choose one that is not on an end of the behavior spectrum―neither extremely timid nor extremely playful.



At the shelter: “Remember, a cat at a shelter isn‘t in her natural environment. Cats are housed in a way that’s contrary to feline behavior, with the food, litter box, and sleeping area placed next to one another,” says Nagelschneider. As a result, it can be difficult to assess a cat’s real temperament.



If possible, take a cat out of her cage and place her in a room that approximates the size of one in your home. Spend at least 15 minutes with her. Kneel down five or six feet away and call her several times, but don’t make eye contact for more than a few seconds at a time, which may threaten a cat. “Positive behaviors to look for include some eye contact, a slow approach, and the cat sniffing your hand,” says Nagelschneider. Questionable behavior: avoiding eye contact, watching you without approaching, and defensive posturing and hissing.



While kneeling, extend a hand to the cat as you call her. Ideally, she’ll start sniffing and rubbing her body against your hand. You don’t want her to strike at you with her paw or hiss and growl. If she seems responsive to your touch, pet her along her head and neck and talk to her.