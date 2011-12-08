9 Holiday Pet Hazards
Keep Your Pets Safe
It’s the most wonderful time of the year—until your pet ingests some tinsel or decides to drink from the Christmas-tree water. René Carlson, a veterinarian and the president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, and Tina Wismer, a veterinarian and the medical director at the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center, share nine common holiday items that can be hazardous to pets. If you think your dog or cat has been harmed by or consumed one of these, contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center (888-426-4435) immediately.
Turkey Bones
Even if your dog looks at you with pleading eyes, resist the urge to throw holiday table scraps his way. Rich, fatty foods can cause illness, and ingested turkey bones can splinter and puncture internal organs.
Dangerous for: Leftover food and bones can be harmful to both cats and dogs.
Possible symptoms: Consuming leftover food may cause animals to experience vomiting and diarrhea. Fatty foods can also promote pancreatitis—a potentially dangerous inflammation of the pancreas that produces toxic enzymes and causes illness and dehydration. If swallowed, bones can cause stomach perforation and painful constipation that requires veterinary help.
Sugar-Free Baked Goods
Holiday cookies might look like a tempting treat for Fido, but the artificial sweetener xylitol, found in some sugar-free baked goods, can cause his blood pressure to drop to dangerously low levels.
Dangerous for: Dogs.
Possible symptoms: Vomiting, lethargy, loss of coordination, seizures, and liver failure may indicate poisoning from xylitol.
Chocolate
Chocolate, which stimulates the nervous system and the heart, should be kept far away from four-legged friends. Although all chocolate should be avoided, dark chocolate poses a greater risk than sweeter varieties, such as milk chocolate.
Dangerous for: Mainly dogs. Cats don’t have the same “sweet tooth” and aren’t as likely to eat dangerous quantities.
Possible symptoms: Consumption of chocolate can cause agitation, vomiting, diarrhea, high heart rate, tremors, seizures, and even death.
Holiday Plants
Contrary to popular belief, when it comes to pets, poinsettias and Christmas cactus are relatively harmless; if ingested, these plants may cause an irritating reaction in the mouths of dogs and especially cats. Mistletoe and holly, however, can be toxic if ingested.
Dangerous for: Cats and dogs.
Possible symptoms: Mistletoe and holly may cause vomiting, diarrhea, and heart arrhythmia in both cats and dogs.
Alcohol
Fluffy might look thirsty, but keep her away from the punch and egg nog. Pets should never ingest alcoholic beverages because alcohol depresses the nervous system.
Dangerous for: Cats and dogs.
Possible symptoms: Alcohol may cause vomiting, disorientation, diarrhea, lethargy, lack of coordination, difficulty breathing, tremors, coma, and seizures.
Tinsel and Ribbons
These shiny decorations may look pretty, but they can cause serious problems for cats and dogs. Never wrap tinsel or ribbon around the neck of a pet, no matter how festive it looks—this is a choking hazard.
Dangerous for: Cats and dogs.
Possible effects: If swallowed, tinsel and other decorations like ribbon can cut up the digestive tract and cause intestinal obstruction.
Electrical Cords
Some animals love to chew electrical cords, and all the additional lights strung up around the house present a new hazard. To protect pets, turn off lights and unplug them when you aren’t home.
Dangerous for: Cats and dogs.
Possible symptoms: If chewed, live electrical cords can cause burns in or around a pet’s mouth, difficulty breathing, seizures, and cardiac arrest.
Christmas Tree
Pine needles won’t harm your pet, but there are plenty of dangers surrounding a Christmas tree. The tree should always be properly secured, and fragile glass ornaments should be kept off low-lying branches to avoid losing family favorites if your pet decides to play. If your cat is prone to climbing, leave ornaments off the tree for a few days to see if he will attempt to climb it.
If you have a real Christmas tree, don’t add fertilizer to the tree water, and keep pets away from stagnant water in the reservoir.
Dangerous for: Cats and dogs.
Possible symptoms: Tree fertilizer and stagnant water may cause vomiting and diarrhea.
The Holiday Rush
The bustle of the holiday season may be exciting for your family, but constant visitors and activity can be confusing and stressful for pets. Make sure your furry friends have a safe, quiet space to retreat to.
Dangerous for: Stress can have an impact on both cats and dogs. Old or sick pets may be more sensitive to extra activity and a change of routine.
Possible effects: Stress may show up as stomach discomfort, diarrhea, and irritability.