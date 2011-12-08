9 Holiday Pet Hazards

Pine needles won’t harm your pet, but there are plenty of dangers surrounding a Christmas tree. The tree should always be properly secured, and fragile glass ornaments should be kept off low-lying branches to avoid losing family favorites if your pet decides to play. If your cat is prone to climbing, leave ornaments off the tree for a few days to see if he will attempt to climb it.



If you have a real Christmas tree, don’t add fertilizer to the tree water, and keep pets away from stagnant water in the reservoir.



Dangerous for: Cats and dogs.



Possible symptoms: Tree fertilizer and stagnant water may cause vomiting and diarrhea.