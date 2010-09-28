10 Great Deals on Pet Gear
Cool Pet Pad
Your four-legged friend will thank you for this cooling pad that helps him beat the heat.
RS reader price: $17 to $68, thegreenpetshop.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
*These discounts will be available October 1, 2010, to November 30, 2010, or while supplies last.
Biodegradable Poop Bags
Lower your carbon footprint on your next walk with these eco-friendly waste bags.
RS reader price: $4.25, thegreenpetshop.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Royal Animals Travel Bed
This waterproof bed rolls up like a yoga mat, and the Sherpa lining cushions on-the-go naps.
RS reader price: $30, royalanimals.com/RealSimple.
Good Karma Rope Toys
Your teething pup has met her match with these indestructible (really) animals.
RS reader price: $13, inthecompanyofdogs.com. Enter the source code RLSMPL and the item number D98029 at checkout.
Wagwear Ceramic Bowls
Sturdy and spillproof yet full of personality.
RS reader price: $24 to $32, wagwear.com. Enter the code BARK at checkout.
FroliCat Bolt
It’s like digital-age catnip: Fluffy will pounce on, bat at, and chase this interactive laser as the light darts across the room.
RS reader price: $20 with free shipping, frolicat.com. Enter the code BOLTFREESHIP at checkout.
Planet Dog Wood Chuck With RecycleBall
Your games of fetch will truly go the distance.
RS reader price: $20, planetdog.com. Enter the code WCRS at checkout.
Plaid Reversible Puffer Jacket
This goose-down coat will make your pooch the sharpest canine on the block. (Also available in solid colors.) Sizes extra-extra small to extra large.
RS reader price: $45 to $52.50, mymascot.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Tug Toy
The flip-grip handle and the flexible material add an exciting twist to the classic tug-of-war game.
RS reader price: $12.80 and $16, planetdog.com. Enter the code TUGM at checkout.
Katpak
No more scooping or cleaning the litter box—ever again—thanks to this biodegradable disposable version. Each expandable bag lasts for a week.
RS reader price: $10.20, thegreenpetshop.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
