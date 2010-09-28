10 Great Deals on Pet Gear

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
The Green Pet shop
Your furry friends will dig these discounted treats, all picked by Real Simple editors.
Cool Pet Pad

The Green Pet shop

Your four-legged friend will thank you for this cooling pad that helps him beat the heat.

RS reader price: $17 to $68, thegreenpetshop.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.

*These discounts will be available October 1, 2010, to November 30, 2010, or while supplies last.

Biodegradable Poop Bags

The Green Pet shop

Lower your carbon footprint on your next walk with these eco-friendly waste bags.

RS reader price: $4.25, thegreenpetshop.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.

Royal Animals Travel Bed

Royalanimals.com

This waterproof bed rolls up like a yoga mat, and the Sherpa lining cushions on-the-go naps.

RS reader price: $30, royalanimals.com/RealSimple.

Good Karma Rope Toys

Manfred Koh

Your teething pup has met her match with these indestructible (really) animals.

RS reader price: $13, inthecompanyofdogs.com. Enter the source code RLSMPL and the item number D98029 at checkout.

Wagwear Ceramic Bowls

Manfred Koh

Sturdy and spillproof yet full of personality.

RS reader price: $24 to $32, wagwear.com. Enter the code BARK at checkout.

FroliCat Bolt

Manfred Koh

It’s like digital-age catnip: Fluffy will pounce on, bat at, and chase this interactive laser as the light darts across the room.

RS reader price: $20 with free shipping, frolicat.com. Enter the code BOLTFREESHIP at checkout.

Planet Dog Wood Chuck With RecycleBall

Manfred Koh

Your games of fetch will truly go the distance.

RS reader price: $20, planetdog.com. Enter the code WCRS at checkout.

Plaid Reversible Puffer Jacket

Manfred Koh

This goose-down coat will make your pooch the sharpest canine on the block. (Also available in solid colors.) Sizes extra-extra small to extra large.

RS reader price: $45 to $52.50, mymascot.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.

Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Tug Toy

Manfred Koh

The flip-grip handle and the flexible material add an exciting twist to the classic tug-of-war game.

RS reader price: $12.80 and $16, planetdog.com. Enter the code TUGM at checkout.

Katpak

Manfred Koh

No more scooping or cleaning the litter box—ever again—thanks to this biodegradable disposable version. Each expandable bag lasts for a week.

RS reader price: $10.20, thegreenpetshop.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.

