6 Insanely Adorable Photos of Puppies Swimming

By Brigitt Earley
Updated September 18, 2014
Seth Casteel
For his new book, Underwater Puppies (To buy: $14, bn.com), photographer Seth Casteel snapped unique underwater portraits of some adorable puppies rescued from groups and shelters across the country. The scenes, six of which are excerpted here, show the canines paddling, diving for tennis balls, and more. As if you needed more proof that there’s nothing cuter than man’s best friend. 
Yellow Labrador Retriever

Seth Casteel

Reason, a 12-week-old yellow labrador retriever, bares his teeth as he dives for a tennis ball.

Border Collie Mix

Seth Casteel

Ginger, a 12-week-old border collie mix, appears to stop and mug for the camera.

Cavalier King Charles

Seth Casteel

Monty, a 6-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, swims through the water like royalty—with effortless grace.

Terrier Mix

Seth Casteel

Pringles and Pickme, both 8-week-old terrier mixes, take a dip side-by-side.

Pug

Seth Casteel

Iggy, a 15-week-old pug, swims right for the camera.

Beagle Mix

Seth Casteel

Ava, a 6-week-old beagle mix, looks suspended in time.

