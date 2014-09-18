6 Insanely Adorable Photos of Puppies Swimming
Seth Casteel
For his new book, Underwater Puppies (To buy: $14, bn.com), photographer Seth Casteel snapped unique underwater portraits of some adorable puppies rescued from groups and shelters across the country. The scenes, six of which are excerpted here, show the canines paddling, diving for tennis balls, and more. As if you needed more proof that there’s nothing cuter than man’s best friend.
Yellow Labrador Retriever
Seth Casteel
Reason, a 12-week-old yellow labrador retriever, bares his teeth as he dives for a tennis ball.
Border Collie Mix
Seth Casteel
Ginger, a 12-week-old border collie mix, appears to stop and mug for the camera.
Cavalier King Charles
Seth Casteel
Monty, a 6-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, swims through the water like royalty—with effortless grace.
Terrier Mix
Seth Casteel
Pringles and Pickme, both 8-week-old terrier mixes, take a dip side-by-side.
Pug
Seth Casteel
Iggy, a 15-week-old pug, swims right for the camera.
Beagle Mix
Seth Casteel
Ava, a 6-week-old beagle mix, looks suspended in time.
