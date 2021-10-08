Calling All Pet Parents: These Dog Subscription Boxes Are an Adorable Way to Treat Your Pup Every Month
When it comes to caring for (and, if we're being totally honest, spoiling) our dogs, many of us would go to incredible lengths to ensure they're happy and healthy. Whether you've spent hours at the dog park with your pup or you've been forced to splurge on a new vacuum to deal with all the pet hair, making sacrifices for the sake of your pet comes with the territory of being a dog owner. Even so, finding healthy and affordable ways to treat your dog shouldn't be a burden in your already busy routine. Dog subscription boxes make it easy to get essential pet care items and fun surprises delivered directly to your home, eliminating the need for a trip to the pet store.
Many of these subscription-based retailers offer handmade treats, fresh dog food, and eco-friendly toys that are safe for your canine companion. You can even sign up for subscriptions that are specifically designed for your dog's age and size. Keep reading to find the best dog subscription box for your beloved pooch.
- Best Overall: BarkBox
- Best for Dog Food: The Farmer's Dog
- Best Customizable Subscription: BoxDog
- Best Sustainable Dog Subscription: PupJoy
- Best Dog Treats: Chewy
- Best for Puppies: PupBox
- Best for Dog Bandanas: Dapper Dog Box
- Best Gifts for Pet Parents: Dog Mom Box
Best Overall Dog Subscription Box: BarkBox
Pamper your pup with a mix of toys, treats, and other dog-friendly goodies from BarkBox. Each month's box has a different theme, such as Trick or Treating, Shakespeare in the Dog Park, and even Jurassic Park. BarkBox has multiple subscriptions to choose from: the traditional BarkBox containing toys and treats for your pup, the Super Chewer box filled with extra durable toys and chews, and the Bright Box, a dental health box with products like dental sticks and toothpaste.
When you sign up for BarkBox, you enter your dog's name, size, and breed to ensure all the items you receive are safe for your dog to play with, wear, or eat. You can even opt to exclude products that contain ingredients your dog is allergic to or dislikes. All food items in BarkBox orders are made in the U.S. and Canada and never include corn, wheat, or soy.
Best Dog Food Subscription: The Farmer's Dog
Instead of serving their dogs highly processed kibble from the pet store, the founders of The Farmers Dog set out to create a dog food made from real ingredients that actually nourishes your pet. The result is a veterinarian-formulated dog food subscription service that delivers nutritious meals to your home. While commercial food labels can be confusing and misleading, The Farmer's Dog is transparent about its ingredients and uses fresh meat and veggies to keep your dog well-fueled.
When you sign up, you'll answer some questions about your dog's lifestyle to ensure that the fully prepared food you receive is right for your pet. Pre-portioned meals will then be delivered on a schedule that works for you so you never run out.
Best Customizable Subscription: BoxDog
No one knows your dog better than you—that's why a subscription to BoxDog lets you pick new products to surprise your pup with every month. You can select up to three items from a rotating list of options, including heavy duty toys for dogs that like to chew, fashion-forward accessories, and fun squeaky toys. In addition to the items you choose yourself, BoxDog includes a vegan pet skincare product, such as cbd oil or shampoo, and handmade treats that are safe for both you and your dog to eat. You can also opt to receive grain-free treats if your dog has an allergy, and the brand does its best to accommodate other allergies as well.
"[My dog] loves the day his BoxDog arrives," said one reviewer. "He loves opening the box and checking out the goodies... As his mom, I love the care that goes into the selections in the box. We are fans!"
Best Sustainable Dog Subscription Box: PupJoy
PupJoy stands out from the pack with its eco-friendly, sustainably sourced dog treats and toys. The company develops high-quality dog products and hand-selects a collection of environmentally conscious goodies from independent sellers to include in every box. PupJoy requires every retailer they work with to be transparent about ingredients, use sustainable practices and ethical supply chains, and participate in charitable giving programs—so every item you receive has a positive impact on animals and a minimal impact on the environment. Each monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly subscription includes two bags of treats, two dog toys, and two extra-thick bully sticks in every box.
Best Dog Treat Subscription: Chewy
Sick of making frequent trips to the pet store? Get your dog's favorite treats delivered automatically before you run out with Chewy. The popular online pet supplies retailer offers a subscribe and save option on many of its items. Whether you prefer to buy biscuits with limited ingredients or your picky pup only eats soft and chewy treats, you can browse tons of well-known brands and select an autoship frequency that fits your needs. Chewy also offers automatic shipping on other pet necessities, including dog food, dietary supplements, flea and tick protection, and more.
Best for Puppies: PupBox
PupBox is designed to help you navigate every stage of your dog's life and provides helpful tips along the way. Each box comes with age-appropriate toys, treats, accessories, and training information to aid in your puppy's development. For the first six months, the items you receive are a mixture of plush toys, teething chews, and early-stage training essentials like potty pads and soft treats. Once your dog is seven months old, your PupBox will include tougher chew toys and products that engage your dog's brain. By the time your fur baby is fully grown, you'll receive a monthly curation of toys, treats, and training materials designed to help your canine companion develop new obedience skills. Everything in your monthly PupBox has been tested by actual dogs and all the training guides are developed by real dog trainers. In 2022, PupBox is planning to add a box for mature dogs filled with products to keep your aging canine healthy and happy.
Best for Dog Bandanas: Dapper Dog Box
Make your pooch the talk of the dog park with a subscription to Dapper Dog Box. This monthly service sends you two treat bags, two dog toys, and, most notably, a limited-edition bandana for your dog to wear all month long. Each box follows a different theme, providing a fun surprise in every shipment and a pet photo op that's too cute to resist. When you sign up, you'll be able to select the bandana size that fits your dog's neck, ranging from XS to XL. You can indicate on your order if your dog is a heavy chewer and if he has any allergies. Plus, your subscription helps other dogs find their forever homes—thanks to your sale, Dapper Dog Box is able to donate its delightful bandanas to various animal rescue shelters in an effort to increase a dog's chances of being adopted.
Best Gifts for Pet Parents: Dog Mom Box
If you self-identify as a "crazy dog lady," then the Dog Mom Box is right up your alley. This subscription is a combination of products for your pooch and goodies for you to enjoy, including items like adorable dog toys and treats, "dog mom" mugs and t-shirts, and matching accessories for you and your fur baby to wear together. Several of the independently owned shop's five-star reviewers say they had an excellent experience with customer service and praised the quality of the items received in their monthly orders. Each box contains five to eight curated items from other small businesses, and you can select both your dog's size and your own clothing size to ensure everything fits just right.