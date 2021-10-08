Calling All Pet Parents: These Dog Subscription Boxes Are an Adorable Way to Treat Your Pup Every Month

Best Overall Dog Subscription Box: BarkBox

Pamper your pup with a mix of toys, treats, and other dog-friendly goodies from BarkBox. Each month's box has a different theme, such as Trick or Treating, Shakespeare in the Dog Park, and even Jurassic Park. BarkBox has multiple subscriptions to choose from: the traditional BarkBox containing toys and treats for your pup, the Super Chewer box filled with extra durable toys and chews, and the Bright Box, a dental health box with products like dental sticks and toothpaste.

When you sign up for BarkBox, you enter your dog's name, size, and breed to ensure all the items you receive are safe for your dog to play with, wear, or eat. You can even opt to exclude products that contain ingredients your dog is allergic to or dislikes. All food items in BarkBox orders are made in the U.S. and Canada and never include corn, wheat, or soy.