These soft, furry creatures can make excellent pets—as long as you know how to care for them properly. Here, expert advice on how to care for your chinchilla pet.

Q: I really want a chinchilla as a pet but have never raised one before. Is there anything I should be aware of before I jump in?

Chinchilla pets require a cage (roughly three feet square) with climbing ramps, a box to hide in, drinking water, and timothy hay—their main food source, says veterinarian Evan Mavromatis. They also need one to two daily tablespoons of pellet food (like Oxbow Essentials Chinchilla Food, $18; jet.com) and a teaspoon of raisins or cranberries a few times per week. To keep her coat shiny, give her a dust bath four times weekly.