Chewy Just Discounted Thousands of Pet Toys—Shop the Best for as Little as $1
They’ll keep your best bud entertained for hours.
Anyone who owns a pet knows just how much joy these little animals can bring to our lives. From the perennially happy Golden Retriever to super soft tabbies, dogs and cats are some of the best companions a human can have. However, taking care of them isn’t always simple: There’s the constant feeding, walking, and—most importantly—playing that’s required to keep your best bud happy.
If you have a picky pet (or one that destroys toys within days), it can get expensive to order new toys frequently. Luckily, Chewy has thousands of dog and cat toys on sale right now, so there’s no better time to stock up—especially if you’re currently hunkered down with your dog or cat while social distancing. From scratcher pads to interactive balls, there are plenty of discounted options at Chewy that’ll keep even the hardest-to-please pets happy.
It can be overwhelming to scan through Chewy’s massive selection, so we rounded up 12 customer-loved pet toys worth buying, below. Prices start at just $1, so there’s nothing stopping you (or your pet) from having tons of fun.
Chuckit! Flying Squirrel
If your dog loses his or her mind whenever they see a squirrel, this throw toy from Chuckit is a must-have. Not only will its multi-layered design prevent your pup from destroying it within days, but it’s water-resistant, too—so it can even be used in the pool. Shoppers gave the toy a 4.3-star rating on Chewy, with one writing, “My 5-month-old lab could play with this toy all day long.”
To buy: $9 (was $13); chewy.com.
JW Pet Hol-ee Roller Dog Toy
This versatile toy is so much more than just a ball. Not only is it super durable and bouncy, but it’s also perfect for filling with snacks (like the cult-favorite Kong cheese) as a special treat for your furry pal. Plus, it’s made of non-toxic rubber, so you won’t have to worry about your dog chewing on it for hours on end. More than 1,200 shoppers left a review for this toy, with 85 percent of people saying they’d recommend it.
To buy: $8 (was $10); chewy.com.
Chuckit! Indoor Ball
Many pet parents are facing shortened outdoor time with their pets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so at-home recreation has never been more important. While playing fetch in the house with your pup likely makes you think of breaking vases or knocking over furniture, this lightweight indoor ball is designed to be soft enough to stop whenever it hits a hard object. Nearly 1,000 shoppers gave it a five-star rating, with one writing, “For those days you can’t get outside to play ball, this one works great in the home. It’s soft enough that if it hits a wall it won’t leave a mark and large enough I don’t worry about my 100-pound dog swallowing it.”
To buy: $4 (was $10); chewy.com.
Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy
This adorable tree trunk full of stuffed plush squirrels is perfect for the most inquisitive puppers. While you can stuff the squirrels with treats for your pet to sniff them out, many shoppers say their dogs have been loving the squirrels as fetch toys, too. Plus, the set comes in four sizes, making it great for both small dogs, like French Bulldogs, and big pups, like German Shepherds. “I've bought her virtually every toy under the sun in hopes she would stay entertained while I WFH but to no avail,” said one of 2,500 reviewers. “Enter this squirrel toy! She is completely obsessed.”
To buy: from $14 (was $30); chewy.com.
ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Dog Toys, 3-Pack
It’s no secret that most dogs love playing tug, and these plush toys offer a fun alternative to standard rope. While many similar toys create a mess once your pet destroys them, these are made with no stuffing, so you won’t have to spend hours vacuuming. They come with squeaky balls sewn on the inside, too, making them perfect for dogs who love extra sound while playing. Available in a three-pack for just $9 right now, the toys have earned 5-star reviews from nearly 1,000 shoppers.
To buy: $9 (was $12); chewy.com.
Nylabone DuraChew X Bone Beef Flavored Dog Chew Toy
This Nylabone toy is made for pups who absolutely love chewing. Its durable nylon material means it’s nearly indestructible—even for the toughest chewers—and its texture will help keep your pup’s teeth clean, too. What’s more, the it comes with beef flavor, so your dog will stay hooked for hours on end. More than 600 reviewers gave this toy a 4.2-star rating.
To buy: $8 (was $10); chewy.com.
Catit Design Senses Circuit Cat Toy
There’s nothing that captures a cat’s attention quite like a fast-moving toy, like this option from Catit. With a rolling ball design that’s perfect for keeping cats or kittens entertained for hours, the set provides sight, sound, and touch stimulation all in one. You can even get the brand’s accompanying cat feeder and water fountain for the circuit to wrap around. One shopper said the toy is “almost as fun” for them as it is for their kitty.
To buy: $12 (was $33); chewy.com.
Bergan Turbo Scratcher Cat Toy
What’s a cat household without any scratcher pads? These cat toys are perfect for relieving any stress, anxiety, and boredom that your kitty might have, and the ball provides an extra layer of entertainment. Plus, the pad comes with a non-slip base to keep it stable, and the set includes a packet of catnip for an added treat. If your current cat scratcher pad is looking a little worse for wear, get this replacement now for just $8.
To buy: $8 (was $15); chewy.com.
SmartyKat Loco Motion Electronic Cat Toy
Cat fly toys are a classic way to keep your cat entertained for hours, and this electronic set does all the baiting work for you. With just the push of a button, the set will flip the feather back and forth for up to two hours, and you can even adjust how fast the feather flies. Shoppers have left more than 100 five-star reviews for this locomotive toy, with many saying their pets love it. And if your cat destroys the feather, you can order replacements on sale at Chewy, too.
To buy: $13 (was $28); chewy.com.
PetSafe Bolt Interactive Laser Cat Toy
If you’re busy with work but your cat is begging for playtime, this PetSafe toy will keep him or her distracted with its interactive laser. You can choose between its automatic mode—which will shuffle its laser-pointing pattern to keep your cat on its toes—or the manual mode to create your own pattern. “My kitten loves the laser pointer, but my arms get tired, and I get bored and have other things to do before she ever gets the satisfaction of playing for long enough, one reviewer wrote. “This toy has solved that.”
To buy: $19 (was $25); chewy.com.
Frisco Plush Mouse Cat Toy, 3-count
There’s nothing like catnip to capture a cat’s attention, and these plush mouses come infused with it. The small sizes make them perfect for fetch, while their long tails are perfect for dangling in front of your cat and letting his or her swat. These toys have a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on Chewy, and one reviewer praised them for “holding up better than any other ones I have gotten before.” The best part? Right now, you can get three for just $1.
To buy: $1 (was $3); chewy.com.
SmartyKat Chickadee Chirp Electronic Bird-Sound Cat Toy
This touch-activated toy is perfect for any cat that’s fascinated by birds. Not only does it chirp, but it’s also infused with catnip to keep your pet’s attention. Plus, you can easily refill its inner pouch with extra catnip. Hundreds of shoppers say their cats have become absolutely hooked. “This is the best kitty toy ever,” wrote one reviewer. “I tossed it to her and in seconds, she was tossing it in the air and running all around to pick it up—again and again. What a joy to see her so excited.”
To buy: $4 (was $7); chewy.com.