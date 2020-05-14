Chewy Just Discounted Thousands of Pet Toys—Shop the Best for as Little as $1

This adorable tree trunk full of stuffed plush squirrels is perfect for the most inquisitive puppers. While you can stuff the squirrels with treats for your pet to sniff them out, many shoppers say their dogs have been loving the squirrels as fetch toys, too. Plus, the set comes in four sizes, making it great for both small dogs, like French Bulldogs, and big pups, like German Shepherds. “I've bought her virtually every toy under the sun in hopes she would stay entertained while I WFH but to no avail,” said one of 2,500 reviewers. “Enter this squirrel toy! She is completely obsessed.”

To buy: from $14 (was $30); chewy.com.