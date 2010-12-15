5 Things You Can Learn From Your Pet

Each time I walk into my apartment—even if I’ve been gone for less than a minute—my three dogs leap on me, kiss me, lick me, wag and bark, and show me their chew toys.



I find it inspiring: Life throws a lot of junk in your direction, so you might as well get your kicks when you can. Now I try to acknowledge every small-but-happy event (my kid’s half-birthdays, good doctor’s visits, even when a mosquito bite stops itching) with at least a cheerful word or gesture. I believe that if dogs could speak, they’d say, “You should have a cupcake for that.” That’s a worldview I can get behind.



Julie Klam is the author of You Had Me at Woof.